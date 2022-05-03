Mike D’Antoni to interview for another head coaching job

Mike D’Antoni is looking to return to a head coaching role in the NBA next season, and he will reportedly receive consideration from at least two teams.

D’Antoni is one of several candidates who will interview for the Charlotte Hornets job, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: The Charlotte Hornets are beginning to interview candidates for their head coaching job, including Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee assistant Darvin Ham, Dallas assistant Sean Sweeney and Mike D'Antoni. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 3, 2022

D’Antoni has also met with the Sacramento Kings about their head coaching vacancy.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report believes the Hornets may give D’Antoni his “best chance” of landing another head coaching gig. The 70-year-old has a reputation for getting the most out of point guards, and many feel he would be a great fit with LaMelo Ball. Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak was also the one who hired D’Antoni as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012, so there is a history there.

D’Antoni worked as an advisor for the New Orleans Pelicans and their head coach Willie Green this season. He was last the head coach of the Houston Rockets two years ago and was as an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets last season. D’Antoni was said to be a finalist for one head coaching job last summer.