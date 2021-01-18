Ex-James Harden teammate calls him ‘misunderstood’

James Harden has become one of the bigger villains in the NBA today, but one of his former teammates does not agree with that characterization at all.

Retired NBA guard and current University of Arizona assistant Jason Terry discussed Harden in an interview with Zach Braziller of the New York Post over the weekend.

“I just think he’s misunderstood,” said Terry. “I know those same guys who have won those championships, and they enjoyed themselves as well in the same fashion as James.”

Terry also said that, while Harden liked to have a good time, he also understood the importance of team bonding and camaraderie over a long season. He also said that, if anything, Harden brought the team closer together by organizing nights out.

The 43-year-old Terry played 19 seasons in the league. Two of those were with Harden on the Houston Rockets from 2014 to 2016. They were a playoff team in both years, including a Western Conference Finals berth in 2015.

Harden’s partying is a bit more problematic in the current climate. But it does not sound like Terry is concerned about Harden’s overall ability to be a good teammate on the Brooklyn Nets.