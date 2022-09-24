 Skip to main content
Ex-Kings guard takes apparent shot at team

September 24, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Vivek Ranadive smiling

October 29, 2014; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive celebrates during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Sleep Train Arena. The Warriors defeated the Kings 95-77. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

One NBA player sounds very happy to be out of the Sacramento sauna.

New Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo spoke with reporters this week and made some interesting comments. DiVincenzo, who played last year on the Sacramento Kings, said he wanted to return to a “winning culture” as well as to “the joy of playing simple, winning basketball.”

The Warriors won the NBA title last season, which is a familiar place for DiVincenzo, who won it all the year before that with the Milwaukee Bucks. But DiVincenzo appeared to have a much worse time with Sacramento last year. The team went 30-52 on the season, and DiVincenzo was reportedly unhappy with the Kings for supposedly doing something shady to him.

The 25-year-old DiVincenzo signed a modest two-year, $9.3 million contract with the Warriors this summer. But he probably sees it as an absolute win to join a top contender as well as to be out of Sacramento (the latter sentiment of which another active NBA player likely shares also).

