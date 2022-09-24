Ex-Kings guard takes apparent shot at team

One NBA player sounds very happy to be out of the Sacramento sauna.

New Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo spoke with reporters this week and made some interesting comments. DiVincenzo, who played last year on the Sacramento Kings, said he wanted to return to a “winning culture” as well as to “the joy of playing simple, winning basketball.”

Donte DiVincenzo on why he picked Warriors over other teams in free agency: "I was in a place where I wanted to get back to winning culture, the joy of playing simple, winning basketball. I think I thrive on that." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 24, 2022

The Warriors won the NBA title last season, which is a familiar place for DiVincenzo, who won it all the year before that with the Milwaukee Bucks. But DiVincenzo appeared to have a much worse time with Sacramento last year. The team went 30-52 on the season, and DiVincenzo was reportedly unhappy with the Kings for supposedly doing something shady to him.

The 25-year-old DiVincenzo signed a modest two-year, $9.3 million contract with the Warriors this summer. But he probably sees it as an absolute win to join a top contender as well as to be out of Sacramento (the latter sentiment of which another active NBA player likely shares also).