Report: Marvin Bagley III refused to check in to game

The issues between Marvin Bagley III and the Sacramento Kings have escalated recently.

Bagley refused to enter Monday’s 109-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns, according to KXTV’s Sean Cunningham.

Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday's game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn't report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 11, 2021

Cunningham’s tweet says it was on Sunday, but the game in question was on Monday. Bagley received a “DNP – Coach’s Decision” in the boxscore. But it sounds more like it was a “DNP – Player’s Decision.”

“Marvin and I are constantly in communication,” Walton said about the situation on Wednesday. “He and everyone else knows, we need everyone this year, and everyone has to be ready.”

Walton was pressed and declined to go further into the matter.

“Anything that happens within our group, that’s between our group,” Walton said.

Bagley has only played in one game this season. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Bagley has made it clear over the last several months that he wants out of Sacramento. His representation complained in October about him not being in Walton’s rotation.

Finding Bagley a new team would be best for all parties. The Kings selected him before Luka Doncic and Trae Young, which isn’t looking great at this point.

Photo: Oct 16, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) during the game against Melbourne United at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports