Ex-Knicks guard gets major front office promotion

One former New York Knicks player has been doing pretty well for himself since retiring.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have promoted ex-NBA guard Landry Fields to their general manager position. The promotion will take effect for Fields, who has been working as the Hawks’ assistant general manager since 2020, on July 1.

It is a dramatic rise for Fields, who is still only 33 years old. He played in the NBA from 2010 to 2015, most notably for the Knicks during the first two of those years. After retiring from the league, Fields became a college scout for the San Antonio Spurs and then the GM of the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s G League affiliate, in 2019. He joined Atlanta’s front office the next year.

It seems like it was not very long ago that Fields was going viral for his funny pregame handshakes with Jeremy Lin. Now Fields has graduated into one of the NBA’s most influential decision-makers.