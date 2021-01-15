Ex-Kyrie Irving Cavs teammate eyeing roster spot with Nets

The Brooklyn Nets clearly have championship aspirations, and a player who actually won a championship with one of their stars thinks he would fit in well with the team.

Veteran swingman Iman Shumpert tweeted on Thursday that he was “around.” The post was an apparent reference to the Nets, as they just acquired former MVP James Harden the day before.

Shumpert, still only 30, won the 2016 title with Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving on the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also briefly played for the Nets last season as well as with Harden on the Houston Rockets prior to that.

The Nets have three roster spots to fill after trading away Jarrett Allen, Caris Levert, Taurean Prince, and Rodions Kurucs in the multi-team blockbuster for Harden. Shumpert is a big wing defender who can also somewhat hit the three-pointer. His relationship with Irving could help too considering all of the recent drama surrounding the All-Star guard.