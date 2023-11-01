Ex-Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn lands with new team

Just nine months after being traded away by the Los Angeles Lakers, Kendrick Nunn is now playing in another country.

The veteran NBA guard Nunn has signed a deal with Greek team Panathinaikos, who compete in the Greek Basket League (GBL) and the EuroLeague. Panathinaikos owner Dimitris Giannakopoulos announced the Nunn signing in a post to social media this week.

Nunn, still only 28, is a talented scorer who averaged 15.0 points per game over his first two career seasons with the Miami Heat. But he signed with the Lakers in 2021 and became a shell of himself, mostly because of a knee injury that cost Nunn the entire 2021-22 campaign. Nunn averaged a mere 6.7 points per game on an abysmal 40.3 percent from the field before being traded to the Washington Wizards last January in the Rui Hachimura deal.

Panathinaikos is known as one of the best teams in all of Europe, and they already boast other ex-NBA players like Kyle Guy, Jerian Grant, Juancho Hernangomez, and Kostas Antetokounmpo. But it is still a notable fall for Nunn, especially given all the trash that he talked while with the Lakers.