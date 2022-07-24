Ex-Laker makes prediction about team after leaving

After surviving the Los Angeles Lakers’ disaster movie last season, one player has a prediction for how they will fare next season without him.

Speaking with TMZ Sports over the weekend, new Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk touched on his ex-Lakers teammates. Specifically, he predicted that LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook will find a way to work it out.

“They grown men,” said Monk. “Especially when they have convos like that. It will work out for them because they’re all great.”

Monk is referring to a reported phone conversation that James, Davis, and Westbrook recently had. During the conversation, they supposedly made a notable commitment to one another amid the continuing uncertainty over their future together.

Granted, it may be difficult for the Lakers to make it work without Monk. The ex-lottery pick was the next highest scorer after the Lakers’ Big Three and was also the team’s best overall three-point shooter. The Lakers might struggle to replicate Monk’s spot-up shooting and off-the-bounce creativity, especially since their free agent signings this offseason (Lonnie Walker IV, Thomas Bryant, Troy Brown Jr., etc.) have been guys at different positions who possess different skillsets. But there may still be hope if some of the Lakers’ trade talks come to fruition.