Report: Lakers stars made big commitment in recent conversation

There remains a great deal of uncertainty regarding what the Los Angeles Lakers will look like at the start of the season. The team’s three marquee players, however, appear to be preparing to run it back with each other.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook spoke by phone just over a week ago to express their commitment to making their partnership work, according to Chris B. Haynes of Yahoo Sports. While Westbrook’s future with the organization remains uncertain, the three vowed to make things work as long as all of them are on the roster together.

Haynes also added that Westbrook has not requested a trade from the Lakers. Speculation arose about that after Westbrook’s longtime agent parted ways with the guard and seemingly hinted that Westbrook did not see staying with the Lakers as his best option.

Of the three players, Westbrook is clearly going to be the focus. James and Davis have already won a championship together and proved they can co-exist successfully. Westbrook, in the eyes of many, refused to adapt his own style of play to best suit his new teammates last season. To some, James’ recent comments about the desire to win were a subtle jab at Westbrook as well.

At least privately, it appears that the three players are on the same page right now. Of course, the Lakers could certainly still trade him, though it certainly will not be an easy task to do so.