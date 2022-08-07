Ex-Lakers forward lands with division rival

One veteran forward is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers but will still be seeing them four times a year.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that free agent Kent Bazemore has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings. This comes after Bazemore put up a gaunt 3.4 points in 14.0 minutes per game for the Lakers last season.

The 33-year-old Bazemore was previously with the Kings in the 2019-20 campaign and was teammates with current Sacramento players De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes, and Richaun Holmes. The move will also reunite Bazemore with his Laker teammate last year, Malik Monk, who recently signed with the Kings as well.

Bazemore’s decision to sign with the Lakers last offseason ended up being a major gaffe in more ways than one. Now he is hoping to have more success by going elsewhere in the Pacific Division.