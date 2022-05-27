Ex-Warrior seems to regret leaving to sign with Lakers

One former Golden State Warriors player may be inquiring about the return policy on his free agent contract.

Los Angeles Lakers swingman Kent Bazemore, who played for the Warriors last season, posted an interesting tweet Friday after Golden State clinched an NBA Finals berth the night before.

“Congrats to my homies,” Bazemore wrote. “But I’m sick bruh.”

Congrats to my homies……. But I’m sick bruh 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Kenny Baze (@24Bazemore) May 27, 2022

Along with Bazemore’s tweet on Friday, an older tweet from NBA reporter Shams Charania went viral. Charania had reported when Bazemore signed a one-year deal with the Lakers this past summer that Bazemore turned down a longer contract for more money from the Warriors. Bazemore apparently believed he would have a bigger role and a better shot at a title in LA.

Bazemore turned down more money and years (two) from the Warriors, sources say, but believes he will have a bigger role and opportunity to win a championship with the Lakers. Bazemore is betting on himself. https://t.co/rw1VyXMN9c — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Needless to say, Bazemore’s bet aged like rotten goat’s milk. The Warriors are now back in the Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons while Bazemore averaged just 14.0 minutes per game on a Lakers team that went 33-49 and missed a 20-team postseason. That would be enough to give anybody buyer’s (or in this case, signer’s) remorse.

Granted, Bazemore might not have played much for the Warriors either had he re-signed with them. Part of Golden State’s excellence this year has been attributable to contributions from young, back-of-the-rotation players like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and (when healthy) Gary Payton II. But that probably won’t make Bazemore feel much better, especially since he is getting pushed around by LeBron James these days instead.