Ex-LeBron James teammate rips Lakers for their performance

The 2021-22 L.A. Lakers look like one of the worst LeBron James-led teams in recent memory. One of James’ old teammates seems to think so too.

The Lakers had yet another candidate for “worst loss of the season” over the weekend, getting blown out by the Denver Nuggets 133-96. After the game, former NBA big man Channing Frye, now an analyst for NBATV, had harsh words for the Lakers.

“It’s hard to be that bad,” said Frye. “This score? They should’ve got beat by 50. The Lakers, this game alone, were so undisciplined. They were double-teaming for no reason. They were not rotating. Guys weren’t communicating. They were making poor decisions.

“I’ve seen some bad basketball,” he added. “This is probably one of the worst games I’ve seen from a team that has good players on it. The communication between the players wasn’t good. The body language was bad … There was no passion and energy from the Lakers this game, which I find upsetting as a basketball player because this is an opportunity to get better and compete.”

Frye played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2016 to 2018. That included making two Finals appearances together and winning it all in 2016.

Now over halfway into the regular season, the Lakers are still under .500. They have also given up an appalling 120.0 points per game in January.

While the Lakers are an old team, including James himself, who is now 37, it is rare to see a squad led by the former MVP playing this poorly for this long. Frye is not the only ex-James teammate wondering what is going on here.

H/T NBA Reddit

Nov 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts against the Detroit Pistons in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports