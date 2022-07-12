 Skip to main content
Ex-NBA All-Star joins World Series of Poker

July 12, 2022
by Darryn Albert
A poker dealer handing out cards

6/16/09 12:09:33 PM — Las Vegas, NV, U.S.A –Dealer Sara Abdich, 26, tosses out a card during the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas — Photo by Steve Marcus, Freelance

One retired NBA star has gone from straight line drives to the basket to straight flushes.

Martha Cruz of KSNV in Las Vegas reported on Tuesday that retired San Antonio Spurs great Tony Parker participated in the festivities at the 53rd annual World Series of Poker this past weekend. During the tournament, Parker hosted a private event featuring poker games and a sampling of Champagne Jeeper, the former Spurs star’s wine project.

Parker also said that he plans to compete in the World Series of Poker main event next year, Cruz adds.

The 40-year-old Parker retired in 2019 after an illustrious NBA career. That included four NBA titles, a Finals MVP in 2007, and six All-Star selections. Parker also got his No. 9 jersey retired by the Spurs in Nov. 2019.

While Parker is best known for his successes on the court, he is pretty good with card games too. Parker surprised many with his performance at the World Series of Poker last year.

