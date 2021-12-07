Report: Ex-NBA Rookie of the Year eyeing reinstatement after drug ban

Two years after being kicked out of the NBA, a notable former player is looking to get reinstated.

JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reported this week that ex-NBA Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans is hoping to be reinstated by the league soon. The 32-year-old is said to be training in preparation for a return.

Evans was “dismissed and disqualified” from the NBA in 2019 after violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program. He had reportedly tested positive for “drugs of abuse.” While it still remains unclear what specifically Evans tested positive for, the list of drugs that are categorized by the NBA as “drugs of abuse” includes “amphetamine and its analogs, which include methamphetamine; cocaine; LSD; opiates, including heroin, codeine and morphine; and PCP.”

When he last played in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers in 2018-19, Evans averaged 10.2 points and 2.4 assists per game. He became eligible to apply for reinstatement earlier this year.

Some players who were banned from the NBA under similar circumstances, like OJ Mayo, never played in the league again. But there is still precedent for players enjoying success after being reinstated from a drug ban.

