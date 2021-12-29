Ex-NBA star Baron Davis gets roasted for bad food decision

Baron Davis is learning the quickest way to get flamed on social media: do something controversial with your food.

The former NBA All-Star got roasted on Twitter this week for a bad culinary decision. Davis put ketchup on his tacos and decided to post about it.

Tacos with ketchup pic.twitter.com/Xt5etzfDak — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) December 28, 2021

The replies were ruthless, as many were disgusted at what Davis had done.

This should be illegal https://t.co/4PYxl2BUd7 — 🥳 Ashley 🥳 (@ashleyhollabakk) December 28, 2021

No sir, can’t allow that. Replay will confirm this a Flagrant 3 pic.twitter.com/XgFUU3amZu — Mosterati (@Mosterati31) December 28, 2021

We no longer believe — Nicholas (@Slicker_vc) December 28, 2021

This is why you got no rings — Rawhide Kobayashi (crystal healer) (@RawhideKobe) December 28, 2021

Davis lives in and is a native of Los Angeles, a city that has one of the best taco scenes in the country. That makes his move here especially shocking. Usually you put hot sauce on a taco and save the ketchup for a hot dog or a burger. Davis’ decision to bring the two worlds together was a little too bold for most people.

If Davis enjoys his bizarre concoction, then more power to him. But this was something that Davis may have been better off keeping to himself. We know of one fellow NBA player who probably would not like the move either.

Photo: May 11, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former Los Angeles Clippers guard Baron Davis attends game four of the second round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports