Ex-Nets forward throws shade at team

Veteran forward Bruce Brown is glad to finally be away from the NBA’s P.T. Barnum show.

Brown, who left the Brooklyn Nets to sign a two-year contract with the Denver Nuggets this summer, told reporters at media day on Monday that he was happy to be on a team without any drama. He also called his time in New York with the Nets “kind of crazy.”

Bruce Brown on playing for the drama-less #Nuggets vs. the Nets: “I love that.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) September 26, 2022

Bruce Brown: "New York was kind of crazy. I'm happy to be here." — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) September 26, 2022

The 26-year-old Brown spent the last two seasons with the Nets. Though he established himself as one of Brooklyn’s most vital role guys, appearing in 72 games last year, posting 50/40/76 shooting splits, and playing at least three different positions for the team, Brown was largely overshadowed. What else can you expect when playing with a wacky who’s who of characters like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons?

Granted, Brown was a bit of a fire-starter himself, sometimes angering Nets teammates with his incendiary comments. Thus, you knew that Brown was not going to hold back once he finally made his way out of Brooklyn.