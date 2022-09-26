 Skip to main content
Monday, September 26, 2022

Ex-Nets forward throws shade at team

September 26, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Bruce Brown warming up

Apr 20, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) during warms ups before the game against New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran forward Bruce Brown is glad to finally be away from the NBA’s P.T. Barnum show.

Brown, who left the Brooklyn Nets to sign a two-year contract with the Denver Nuggets this summer, told reporters at media day on Monday that he was happy to be on a team without any drama. He also called his time in New York with the Nets “kind of crazy.”

The 26-year-old Brown spent the last two seasons with the Nets. Though he established himself as one of Brooklyn’s most vital role guys, appearing in 72 games last year, posting 50/40/76 shooting splits, and playing at least three different positions for the team, Brown was largely overshadowed. What else can you expect when playing with a wacky who’s who of characters like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons?

Granted, Brown was a bit of a fire-starter himself, sometimes angering Nets teammates with his incendiary comments. Thus, you knew that Brown was not going to hold back once he finally made his way out of Brooklyn.

