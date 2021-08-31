Ex-Nets guard has hot take comparing Kyrie Irving to Steph Curry

Steph Curry is a three-time NBA champion, has won two MVPs, and just led the NBA in scoring at age 33. All that said though, one former NBA player thinks that Kyrie Irving still has an advantage over Curry in one regard.

Ex-Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James had a hot take this week comparing Irving to Curry. James replied to a post about the most skilled NBA players of all-time, arguing that Irving deserved consideration. When a fan said that James should have been arguing for Curry instead, James responded that Irving is more skilled that Curry.

Kyrie more skilled then Steph. Steph just shoot better. Everything is in kyrie favor skill wise. But whatever u say fam. — Mike James (@TheNatural_05) August 30, 2021

James added that he was not saying that Irving is a better player than Curry but instead that Irving has the more complete offensive game.

Me saying kyrie the most skilled doesn’t mean he’s the best. Two different arguments — Mike James (@TheNatural_05) August 31, 2021

He’s more effective? How? And Steph can’t do everything kyrie do. Never seen Steph post up, rarely see him shoot mid range. Kyrie does everything in one game at a high level. More skilled but doesn’t mean he is better tho — Mike James (@TheNatural_05) August 31, 2021

James, who played with Irving on the Nets last season but now is with CSKA Moscow in the EuroLeague, has at least a decent argument here. After all, Irving is one of the most creative players in the league with the ball in his hands. His deep bag of dribble moves plus his ability to score at all three levels give him an extremely rare skillset. But on the other hand, Curry does most of the same things in addition to his elite movement off the ball, which can bend and deform an entire defense unlike any other player.

All in all, you probably won’t go wrong by choosing the skillset of either of the two guards, as one fellow star who played with both seems to agree.