 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 31, 2021

Ex-Nets guard has hot take comparing Kyrie Irving to Steph Curry

August 31, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Kyrie Irving

Steph Curry is a three-time NBA champion, has won two MVPs, and just led the NBA in scoring at age 33. All that said though, one former NBA player thinks that Kyrie Irving still has an advantage over Curry in one regard.

Ex-Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James had a hot take this week comparing Irving to Curry. James replied to a post about the most skilled NBA players of all-time, arguing that Irving deserved consideration. When a fan said that James should have been arguing for Curry instead, James responded that Irving is more skilled that Curry.

James added that he was not saying that Irving is a better player than Curry but instead that Irving has the more complete offensive game.

James, who played with Irving on the Nets last season but now is with CSKA Moscow in the EuroLeague, has at least a decent argument here. After all, Irving is one of the most creative players in the league with the ball in his hands. His deep bag of dribble moves plus his ability to score at all three levels give him an extremely rare skillset. But on the other hand, Curry does most of the same things in addition to his elite movement off the ball, which can bend and deform an entire defense unlike any other player.

All in all, you probably won’t go wrong by choosing the skillset of either of the two guards, as one fellow star who played with both seems to agree.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus