Kevin Durant named his top 5 teammates and had a huge omission

Kevin Durant was kind enough to play along when asked to name his top five teammates, but his answer contained a glaring omission.

Durant was a guest on “Million $ Worth of Game” and was asked to name his top five teammates. He immediately named two of his current Brooklyn Nets teammates — Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Then he named Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, his former Warriors teammates. For the last teammate, he mentioned someone from his Oklahoma City Thunder days. It’s just not the guy who immediately would come to mind.

Wow, no love for Russell Westbrook.

Maybe Durant could say it was an accidental omission and he didn’t mean it. But just for Westbrook to even slip his mind is a problem. He had no trouble saying Kyrie and Harden right away. He said Curry right away and mentioned Klay too. And he didn’t even think about Westbrook? It was pointed out to Durant that he missed Westbrook, and Durant said he screwed up and that Russ would be fourth on the list.

Maybe that was just an honest mistake. Here we were thinking that the two had patched things up. Maybe some of those shots Westbrook took at Durant had their toll.