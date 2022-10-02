Ex-rival player takes shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most likable guys in the NBA to most … but not to all.

The Milwaukee Bucks star went viral for his comments this week on what he would like to do after he retires. Antetokounmpo said that he would like to enjoy a quiet retreat from the spotlight and mentioned one particular NBA player as an inspiration.

Those comments sparked a derisive response from former NBA swingman Evan Turner, who tweeted, “Buddy like attention too much for that lol.”

Turner, still only 33, retired in 2020 after 11 seasons in the NBA. He spent most of those seasons as Eastern Conference rivals with Antetokounmpo, playing for Philadelphia, Indiana, Boston, and Atlanta. Turner also later became an assistant coach for the Celtics in 2020-21, the year that Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee went on to win the NBA title.

The two-time MVP Antetokounmpo has a fun and outgoing personality, which has made him a darling of NBA fans. Perhaps that is why Turner finds it so ironic that Antetokounmpo supposedly wants to lay low after he retires.