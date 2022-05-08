Giannis Antetokounmpo has hilarious reason for not criticizing refs

On top of being arguably the NBA’s best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo might also be the wisest.

The Milwaukee Bucks star showed out in Saturday’s Game 3 against Boston, going nuclear for 42 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists in a 103-101 win for Milwaukee. After the game, Antetokounmpo was asked about some of the questionable calls that went against the Bucks down the stretch.

“How much does it cost if I say something, a comment about the refs?” replied Antetokounmpo, per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. “Is it $20,000? It’s a lot of money. So, I should not do it. I’ll save my money. I’ve got to pay for diapers.”

The reigning Finals MVP Antetokounmpo has two young children with girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger. Elder son Liam was born in Feb. 2020, and younger son Maverick was born in Aug. 2021. Thus, there are a good amount of diapers that need to go around in the Antetokounmpo household.

Antetokounmpo is in the middle of a $228 million supermax contract, so it won’t be difficult for him to afford a box of Pampers either way. But wealth preservation for the future is still something very important. Plus, it doesn’t really make sense to run your mouth about the officiating and get fined after a win, especially when the opponent already did all the complaining for you.