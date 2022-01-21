Ex-Russell Westbrook teammate calls out LeBron James over fit on Lakers

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James trying to play basketball together has gone even worse than Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso trying to teach karate together. Now one of Westbrook’s former teammates is putting the onus on James to fix it.

Ex-NBA guard Anthony Morrow appeared Friday on SiriusXM NBA Radio. Morrow called out the Los Angeles Lakers forward James over the fit with Westbrook and said that James has to find a way to make it work better.

“Bron has to somehow figure out how to make Russ a Dwyane Wade from the Miami days,” said Morrow. “He’s got to put him in that position. I ain’t know how it’s going to work, but that’s the only way that it’s going to work because I know what kind of player Russ is. I know his pedigree.

“He’s a dog,” Morrow continued about Westbrook. “He’s a killer. He goes hard. He’s not gonna stop. He can’t not be who he is on the court. I think that it hasn’t worked the way they want it to work. But I think that the team is structured differently. So the fact that the team is structured how it is, I think that affects everybody. LeBron is gonna be LeBron on any team in the world. But some of those guys, they have to accept roles and change their game. Russ is not one of those dudes who’s gonna be able to change his game, especially at this point in his career.”

Morrow was teammates with Westbrook for three seasons on the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2014 to 2017. He thus witnessed Westbook co-existing with Kevin Durant as well as Westbrook running the show by himself.

At 33 years old, the former MVP Westbrook is now having perhaps the worst year of his career with the Lakers. Westbrook’s struggles have created plenty of drama too, especially in recent days. For his part, Morrow thinks there is only one person who can make it right — the guy who wears No. 6 in LA.

