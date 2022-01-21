Russell Westbrook finally speaks about his benching

Russell Westbrook was infamously benched at the end of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. He was upset and did not speak with the media after the game, though the Lakers are now saying it was their decision not to have him speak.

But Westbrook has finally addressed his benching and admitted he was both surprised and disappointed.

“Surprised, yes. I was disappointed I didn’t go back in, but I’m more disappointed that we lost the damn game,” Westbrook told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Westbrook also gave plenty of good teammate-type quotes to Woj. He said he is committed to the Lakers, willing to do what they need, and overall looking to help the team. He also pointed to some injury/health issues the team has had as a big reason for their struggles and inconsistency.

Westbrook had a very professional attitude about his benching, at least in his comments to Woj. Lakers coach Frank Vogel, who is on the hot seat, gave a more blunt explanation regarding his reason for the benching.

