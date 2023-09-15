Ex-Spurs All-Star eyeing coaching role with team

One former San Antonio Spurs star is interested in pulling a Tim Duncan.

Retired ex-All-Star big man LaMarcus Aldridge had an impromptu Q&A with fans on X this week. When a fan brought up the possibility of Aldridge returning to the Spurs in a coaching capacity, Aldridge replied that he was indeed interested.

The 38-year-old Aldridge, who just announced his retirement from the NBA in March, played for the Spurs for six seasons from 2015-21. He made three All-Star teams in San Antonio and also got two All-NBA nods.

Longtime Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who was Aldridge’s coach in San Antonio, just got a big new extension from the team to stick around for many more years. There is also a palpable excitement with rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, whom many Spurs legends are already rushing in to mentor. Now it sounds like Aldridge would like to join in on the party too.