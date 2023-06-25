Victor Wembanyama poses for awesome picture with several Spurs legends

San Antonio Spurs players of old and new are going all-out to welcome Victor Wembanyama to the fraternity.

The newly-minted No. 1 overall pick Wembanyama tweeted an incredible photo on Saturday of a meeting he had with several Spurs franchise greats. Tim Duncan and David Robinson (the other two No. 1 overall picks in San Antonio history) were in the picture with Wembanyama. So were multi-time All-Stars and Spurs champions Manu Ginobili and Sean Elliott.

“Couldn’t ask for better role models,” Wembanyama wrote in his caption.

Couldn’t ask for better role models 🖤 pic.twitter.com/lcw7cvbeTt — Wemby (@vicw_32) June 25, 2023

For those keeping score at home, that is four Hall of Famers (Elliott is in the College Basketball Hall of Fame) with a combined 12 NBA championships, three MVP awards, 29 All-Star appearances, and 23 All-Defensive selections in that photo with Wembanyama. Furthermore, almost all those accolades were achieved under head coach Gregg Popovich, who will still be around in San Antonio to coach Wembanyama.

With his physical gifts, the superstar prospect Wembanyama does have a chance to live up those lofty standards some day. He should be getting some help from another familiar Spurs icon along the way as well. That is a pretty darn good crew to learn the ropes of the NBA from.