Ex-teammate offers positive health update on Dikembe Mutombo

October 21, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Dikembe Mutombo claps

Mar 7, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas former player Dikembe Mutombo at the game against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

One of Dikembe Mutombo’s former teammates is offering some positive news about the Hall of Fame center.

Retired Miami Heat great Alonzo Mourning took to Instagram on Friday to share an update on Mutombo’s health.

“Thanking God this morning!” wrote Mourning. “My brotha is on the mend and in good spirits!!! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. Prayer is truly uplifting.”

Mourning and Mutombo were teammates in college at Georgetown University from 1988 to 1991.

The 56-year-old Mutombo revealed earlier this month that he is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. He was said at the time to be “in great spirits,” and Mourning’s post also seems to confirm that much.

