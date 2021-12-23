Ex-teammate defends Isaiah Thomas against disrespectful tweet

Isaiah Thomas worked hard to make it back into the NBA, and one of his old teammates thinks that Thomas deserves better than a recent tweet gave him.

StatMuse posted a tweet this week stating that the Los Angeles Lakers were 0-3 ever since signing Thomas.

The Lakers are 0-3 since signing Isaiah Thomas. pic.twitter.com/4Cius5RGVy — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 22, 2021

Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay, who was teammates with Thomas on the Sacramento Kings, defended Thomas against the disrespectful post.

“This is bulls–t,” wrote Gay about the tweet (profanity edited by LBS).

The tweet may be factually true, but it is definitely misleading. While the post might have you believe that the Lakers’ recent skid has been Thomas’ fault, he actually played pretty well in two of those three games. Thomas scored 19 points against Minnesota and 13 points against Chicago.

Though Thomas did admittedly have a 1-for-11 dud against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, the whole Lakers team came out flat that night and lost by 18 points. The absences of Anthony Davis due to injury and players such as Malik Monk and Avery Bradley due to health and safety protocols are bigger reasons for the losing streak than a player on a 10-day contract like Thomas.

The former All-Star Thomas is widely respected by peers around the league and has already proven that he has still got it. Thus, it is not surprising to see former teammates standing up for Thomas against the outside noise.

Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA Today Sports