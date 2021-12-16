Isaiah Thomas has monster game in G League debut

Isaiah Thomas is trying to prove that he still belongs in the NBA. He got off to a good start on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old guard signed with the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate on Sunday. On Tuesday, he made his G League debut for the Grand Rapid Golds. He scored 18 points in the first half and finished with 42, though his team lost 131-127.

Isaiah Thomas in the first half 🔥👀 18 points | 5 assists | 4 rebounds pic.twitter.com/mvVHou8MMY — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 16, 2021

IT went 16/30 on field goals and was second on his team with eight assists.

The former two-time All-Star worked out for some teams ahead of this season but was not signed. If he’s able to keep putting up big games in the G League, he might be able to find a role off the bench somewhere if a team suffers an injury.

Thomas saw action in three NBA games last season with the Pelicans. He averaged 12.2 points per game over 40 contests with the Wizards the season before.

Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports