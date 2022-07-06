Ex-Timberwolves forward takes shot at team after trade

It is a cold world out there, and Jarred Vanderbilt appears to need a coat.

The 23-year-old forward Vanderbilt was involved in a trade earlier this month between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz. Vanderbilt went to the Jazz along with teammates Patrick Beverley, Leonardo Bolmaro, and Malik Beasley in exchange for All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

Upon the official processing and completion of the trade on Wednesday, the Wolves posted a single tweet thanking all four players for their service.

That apparently did not sit well with Vanderbilt, who tweeted some shade in response. “Can’t even get our own post,” he wrote with a laughing emoji.

Can’t even get our own post 😂 https://t.co/DxsznxvNmq — Jarred Vanderbilt (@JVando) July 6, 2022

Vanderbilt had spent the last three seasons in Minnesota, developing into a key starter. He averaged 6.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in 67 starts this year as the Timberwolves earned their highest playoff seed since 2004.

Clearly, Vanderbilt feels his contributions to the franchise were worthy of an individual “thank you” post. Beverley, who was also involved in the trade, would probably agree with Vanderbilt here too since Beverley had an interesting reaction of his own to the trade.