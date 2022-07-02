Patrick Beverley shares his reaction on Twitter to being traded

Patrick Beverley is headed to his third team in as many seasons, and he had a pretty good reaction to his latest move on social media.

Beverley was part of Friday’s blockbuster trade that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. That move sent the veteran guard to Utah, where he will become a key part of the new-look Jazz.

On Twitter, Beverley thanked the Timberwolves for a memorable season before adding it was time for him to take another team to the playoffs.

Always business. Wolves 🐺 Thank You❤️. Time to take another team 2 Playoffs — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 1, 2022

The Jazz have been regular fixtures in the playoffs in recent years, so Beverley’s pledge would not exactly take them into new territory. Perhaps his attitude will be good for a team that has struggled to break through in the Western Conference in recent seasons.

Beverley is known for his defense and his skills as an agitator, and he’ll be up against some of his favorite rivals regularly. It’s tough to envision the Jazz not being at least competitive as long as he is around.