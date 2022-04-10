Video shows LeBron kicking teammate out of his seat

It’s safe to say that Kent Bazemore won’t be back with the Los Angeles Lakers next season.

LeBron James has missed four straight games for the Lakers and is out the rest of the season due to his sprained ankle. He did not play in the team’s home game Friday against the Thunder.

Since he wasn’t playing, James was in street clothes and watching the game from the bench. A video that went viral captured James having to tell Bazemore to get out of his seat. James then gave handshakes to many of his teammates — Avery Bradley, Russell Westbrook and DJ Augustin — but he left Bazemore hanging.

LeBron James kicks Kent Bazemore off his seat – high fives Avery Bradley, Russell Westbrook, DJ Augustin… But keeps Bazemore hanging. 😅 (via Jonathan Mijares/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/v7RGjXFFIN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 9, 2022

James seemed to be joking around with Bazemore, and we’re joking about the seat incident costing Bazemore a spot with the Lakers next season. But Bazemore is a free agent after the season.

As we learned a few years ago when a story about the subject went viral, James has a particuar seat on the bench with a special cushion. Bazemore should have known better than to park in King James’ spot. LeBron didn’t hesitate to tow Kent’s rear.