Ex-Warriors champion reportedly set to retire

Just over a year after winning the NBA title with the Golden State Warriors, one player is walking away.

European outlet Sportando reported Monday that veteran forward Nemanja Bjelica has decided to retire from basketball. After spending last season with Turkish club Fenerbahce, Bjelica joined Crvena Zvezda in his native Serbia this offseason. However, recurring leg issues (specifically in his calf) have reportedly led Bjelica to rethink his future and opt for retirement instead.

Bjelica, 35, played seven seasons in the NBA from 2015-22. With stints in Minnesota, Sacramento, Miami, and Golden State, Bjelica was a versatile piece who could sink a three, crash the glass, and make plays off the dribble. He made 71 appearances for the Warriors in their 2021-22 championship season, averaging 6.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 16.1 minutes per game off the bench.

Prior to his move to the NBA, Bjelica was also a EuroLeague MVP as well as a key member of Serbia’s silver medal-winning team at the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Bjelica now retires with 16 total seasons of professional basketball played (and one impressive TKO by submission too).