Ex-Warriors teammate gives encouraging Kevin Durant update

Quinn Cook is providing an encouraging update on the Kevin Durant front.

Appearing Friday on NBC Sports Washington’s “Wizards Talk” podcast, the Los Angeles Lakers guard said his former Golden State Warriors teammate Durant is “doing great” in the wake of his positive test for the coronavirus.

“He’s good. He’s good,” said Cook. “His spirits are good. K is in great spirits, still being K, man. Low, mellow, chill, moving at his own pace.”

“He’s just encouraging social distancing, staying inside and don’t expose others,” Cook added about Durant. “For him to step up to the plate and use his platform to spread awareness, it’s brave. That’s the kind of guy he is. He’s fine. He’s doing great.”

Cook, who was teammates with Durant on the Warriors for two seasons in a stretch that netted two Finals appearances and one championship, is currently on 14-day quarantine with the rest of his current Lakers teammates. Durant was one of four Brooklyn Nets who tested positive for the disease, and they faced the Lakers in their final game before the suspension of the NBA season on Mar. 11. The Lakers have since had two unnamed players test positive for the coronavirus as well.

The two Maryland natives have been called “best friends,” so Cook’s update about Durant is especially weighty and reassuring.