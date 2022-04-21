Extent of Devin Booker’s hamstring injury revealed

The Phoenix Suns are viewed by many as the favorite to win the NBA title, but they are going to have to find ways to work toward that goal without their best player for the time being.

Booker suffered a hamstring injury during Game 2 of Phoenix’s first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. He appeared to pull up lame while trying to contest a dunk in transition. He left in the third quarter and did not return.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Booker has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. He could be sidelined for 2-3 weeks.

An initial report on Wednesday said Booker would likely miss Game 3 and Game 4 against the Pelicans. The Pelicans are preparing as if he will return in the series, but it does not sound like that is a given.

Booker had 31 points at the time he exited the game. The Pelicans came away with a 125-114 win and now have home-court advantage going forward.

Booker has dealt with hamstring issues in the past, so the Suns may play it safe. They should have enough depth to beat New Orleans without him, but they will need other players to step up.