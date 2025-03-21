Steph Curry exits game after taking scary fall

The Golden State Warriors won their game on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors, but their bigger concern right now is the health of Steph Curry.

The Warriors star Curry was forced to exit in the third quarter on Thursday after taking a scary tumble. Curry drove to the basket on two Raptors defenders and got rid of the ball in mid-air, throwing a pass to the corner to teammate Jonathan Kuminga. But Curry hit the deck hard on his landing, creating an audible and unpleasant sound upon impact. Here is the video.

Take a look at another angle of the fall.

The former NBA MVP Curry was eventually able to get up and walk to the locker room unassisted, albeit holding onto his back in discomfort. Shortly thereafter, the Warriors announced that Curry had suffered a pelvic contusion and would not return to the game. He finished the night with 17 points on 6/8 shooting in 25 minutes of play.

Golden State still went on to defeat Toronto 117-114, thanks to a surprise 21-point night from Draymond Green and a 16-11-12 triple-double from Jimmy Butler. But now there is some real concern over the status of Curry, who had already been battling a back injury that kept him out of Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now 37 years old, Curry was looking very good physically just a few weeks ago, but his workload (32.3 minutes per game this season with a 29.6 percent usage rate) may be catching up to him. The Warriors will be lucky if Curry can play in their next game on the road Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks.