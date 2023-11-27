Extent of Luka Doncic’s hand injury revealed

The Dallas Mavericks’ resident MVP candidate is down but he is not out.

Mavs superstar Luka Doncic injured his left hand during Saturday’s loss to the LA Clippers. He reached in to poke the ball away from Clippers guard James Harden in transition but got his thumb caught awkwardly in the mix. Doncic still played his normal allotment of minutes (38) but was inefficient (12-of-27 for 30 ponts) as Dallas got blown out 107-88.

Here is a closer look at Doncic’s injury.

Speaking with reporters afterwards, Doncic, who needed a wrap on his hand to finish the game, said that X-rays were negative but that he would undergo further evaluation in Dallas.

Luka Doncic says he had X-rays on his left thumb at halftime: "I don't think that it's broken. We'll see further tomorrow in Dallas." (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/Go5Bzjb2Ys — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 26, 2023

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd shared an update after practice on Monday, saying that Doncic had a sprain but would not miss time with the injury.

“MRI performed here in Dallas confirmed a left thumb sprain,” said Kidd, per Mavs writer Grant Afseth. “But [Doncic] practiced and will be available tomorrow [against the Houston Rockets].”

Doncic was also spotted at practice on Monday shooting some free throws, seemingly unimpeded.

Luka Doncic was shooting free throws during the portion of today’s Dallas Mavericks practice that was open to media. pic.twitter.com/usLeBGJtQ0 — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) November 27, 2023

The 24-year-old Doncic is having another spectacular individual season with 30.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game. His 39.4 percent three-point shooting is also a career high, and the Mavs are 10-6 to start the year (fifth in the West).

The good news for Doncic is that the injury is to his non-shooting hand, so it may be more about pain tolerance than anything. But he was a little banged-up already from the very start of the season, and now Doncic has a separate injury issue to manage.