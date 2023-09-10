Luka Doncic offers concerning update on his leg injury

Luka Doncic did not abide by the word “off” during this NBA offseason. The Dallas Mavericks guard has spent the last few weeks playing for Slovenia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The added workload while playing in Manila, Philippines has not been kind to Doncic’s lingering leg injury. The Mavs star began suffering from a thigh injury during the NBA regular season in March. After Slovenia’s latest win over Lithuania in the classification round on Thursday, Doncic was asked about the status of his injury.

“I do not know what to say,” Doncic said, via Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated. “It’s not okay. At the same time, I have to prepare for one more game, and then for a whole season in the NBA.”

Doncic will have fewer than three weeks of rest between the end of his World Cup stint and the start of the Mavs’ training camp. It’s not the greatest news for Mavs fans to hear about their 24-year-old superstar playing through pain even before the NBA season begins.

Doncic may be under the age of 25, but he already has a ton of basketball mileage on his legs. The Slovenian wunderkind began playing professionally just months after his 16th birthday.

Despite the strain on his body, Doncic affirmed that he would continue to suit up for his country barring any major injuries. Slovenia will be competing in the Olympic qualifiers early next year.