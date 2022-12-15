Extent of Stephen Curry’s shoulder injury revealed

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry suffered a shoulder injury during his team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, and he is expected to miss several games.

Curry will miss “a few weeks” with the left shoulder injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Curry got hurt in the third quarter of Golden State’s 125-119 loss when he reached in for a steal on Jalen Smith. He grabbed his shoulder immediately and appeared to be in significant pain.

Curry had 38 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists before exiting the game.

Golden State has been off to a sluggish start this season. They fell to 14-15 with their latest loss. Andrew Wiggins has also been out with an injury, so the Warriors will have their depth tested even more now that Curry is sidelined.