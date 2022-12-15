Steve Kerr shares update on Stephen Curry shoulder injury

Steve Kerr provided an update Wednesday on the status of Stephen Curry.

Curry left the Golden State Warriors’ 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter due to a shoulder injury. Curry got hurt when reaching in for a steal on Jalen Smith.

This is the play where Steph Curry came up grabbing his left shoulder. He’s still in the locker room as fourth quarter is about to begin. pic.twitter.com/NDKEbHfuho — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 15, 2022

Kerr was asked after the game about the status of Curry.

“He’s going to get an MRI tomorrow,” Kerry said. “He was ruled out midway through the fourth (quarter). The training staff told me he wasn’t going to play the rest of the night. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

Kerr said that Curry was still in good spirits in the locker room after the game, which the coach attributed to Curry’s generally positive outlook.

Steph Curry will get an MRI on his left shoulder tomorrow, per Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/mNDApzU0yB — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 15, 2022

“We’ll hope for the best,” Kerr said.

Curry had 38 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists before exiting the game.

The defending champs have been off to a sluggish start this season and are 14-15. They’re typically not too concerned about their seeding so long as they make the playoffs. They can’t afford to fall too far behind with Curry possibly joining Andrew Wiggins on the sidelines.