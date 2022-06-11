Family makes admission about Al Horford’s time in Philly

Al Horford is back with the Boston Celtics and enjoying his first-ever trip to the NBA Finals. That’s a significant milestone for the 15-year veteran, especially considering all the obstacles he’s had to overcome throughout his career.

The 36-year-old is well-traveled, having made stops with the Atlanta Hawks, Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder. But it was that first stop in Boston that really meant the most to him. He was a fan favorite and fit in well with the team, which is why it stung so bad when they chose not to re-sign him in 2019.

Things did not go as well for Horford in Philly or Oklahoma City because he always longed to return to Boston. And his family always longed for him to return as well.

“I tell people I think we fully manifested his return to Boston because we all wanted it so badly. We kind of put that out there,” Horford’s sister, Anna, told The Athletic. “Al has alluded to that, as well. He always was homesick for Boston when he was in Philly and when he was in Oklahoma. Somehow, the stars aligned, and we got back here, and it just worked out perfectly.

The Horford family didn’t just long for a return, they believed it would happen. And they knew success would follow.

“We expected it,” Horford’s brother, Josh, said. “We were watching all his games last year in OKC, and he was still the same Al. But I get it, OKC’s a smaller market; people weren’t watching as much. But he’s the same Al.”

Horford has put up 47 points and brought down 28 rebounds to go along with 14 assists and two steals in four Finals games thus far. The Celtics and Golden State Warriors are tied 2-2 heading into Monday’s Game 5.