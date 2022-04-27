Famous Lakers staffer leaving team after rocky season

The Los Angeles Lakers should be looking a lot different next season, and that will include their training staff as well.

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday that longtime Lakers staffer Judy Seto, the team’s director of sports performance, is no longer a member of the team following the expiration of her contract.

Seto was perhaps the most famous member of the Lakers staff, having been renowned for her close work with the late Kobe Bryant. Seto, who served as the Lakers’ lead physical therapist during the latter part of Bryant’s career, was often described as Bryant’s secret weapon in managing his health. She had worked with the Lakers since the 1990s, including as a consultant.

While there were bigger issues that doomed the Lakers this year, their injury situation, particularly to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, certainly played a part as well. The team already fired coach Frank Vogel a couple of weeks ago, and now Seto becomes the Lakers’ latest high-profile departure.