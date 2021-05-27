Russell Westbrook furious fan dumped popcorn at him as he exited game

Russell Westbrook was furious with a fan for dumping popcorn at him as he exited the floor on Wednesday night.

Westbrook was exiting Game 2 of Washington’s first-round playoff series against the 76ers after spraining his right ankle. As he headed towards the tunnel, some fan dumped popcorn on him.

Westbrook lost his mind:

Russ got heated after a fan threw popcorn at him pic.twitter.com/XyMRUxUVwc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 27, 2021

Westbrook said after the game that he’s fine with fans trash talking, so long as it’s about sports. But when it gets derogatory or personal or about family, he believes that is crossing a line. He also felt that the fan dumping popcorn was crossing a line.

This is nothing new for Westbrook. He is extremely sensitive about fan behavior. He got a fan in Utah banned after their exchange in 2019. He pushed a Nuggets fan after a game.

This incident took place in Philadelphia. Westbrook said after the game that he had been flipped off in Philly before. Here is the proof.