Fan got the most bizarre Michael Jordan tattoo

A fan is drawing attention for his Michael Jordan tattoo — and the reactions are not exactly positive.

A tattoo parlor called “Da Ink Trap” shared a video on Instagram of a tattoo they did. The tattoo effectively put a Michael Jordan jersey on the person. There is a mock Bulls jersey across the chest along with the No. 23, plus the NBA logo above the lettering on the left — just like an NBA jersey.

On the person’s back is Jordan’s name spelled out, along with the No. 23.

The tattoo artist called it “the craziest tattoo” they did in 2024.

Fans did not really understand the tattoo.

“Having another man’s name blasted on your back is crazy,” one critic wrote in an Instagram comment.

Another person suggested the tattoo artist should have rejected the ink request.

“Unpopular opinion: artist should been like ‘naw fam, can’t do it,'” the comment said.

The good thing is the fan won’t have to wear a jersey to the game. And he’ll always look appropriate when he plays with the “skins” in a pickup game.

What do you think of the ink?