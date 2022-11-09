Fans bash LeBron James for all the times he has supposedly lied

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may need a new addition to his list of nicknames — “LePinocchio.”

James turned some heads this week with some comments that he made at a press conference on Sunday. Paying tribute to the late Migos rapper Takeoff, who was just killed in a shooting on Nov. 1, James spoke on his fandom of Migos. The former MVP claimed that “I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010” and would play their music in the locker room.

"I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010" LeBron pays respects to the late Takeoff pic.twitter.com/4wwzr97e8T — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2022

The problem with James’ statement is that Migos did not even release their first mixtape (“Juug Season”) until Aug. 2011, after the 2010-11 NBA season was already over. While it is possible that James just misremembered by a few months, he received ridicule for seemingly being caught here in a lie.

In response, a funny Twitter thread (from user @mldiffley) went viral. The thread documented all of James’ supposed lies over the years. It appears that James has fibbed about everything from predicting Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game in 2006 and being an avid soccer fan to watching “The Godfather” trilogy and having a favorite saying. Check it out.

Lying directly to an old Liverpool player about watching soccer pic.twitter.com/l7c9ccMKDM — (@mldiffley) November 7, 2022

Said he saw The Godfather 6 times and couldn’t pick one scene pic.twitter.com/r99eIk0aVQ — (@mldiffley) November 7, 2022

You can find the hilarious thread in its entirety here.

Many other fans got in the fun as well. Plenty of humorous tweets emerged about what other lies James might hypothetically tell some day.

“When I first saw the Titanic in person, it was so big I knew it would sink I didn’t get on it because of that. I’m a lucky man, that’s why I always say I'm not even supposed to be here” – LeBron James pic.twitter.com/szjfES6Di5 — (@DoncicBrasco) November 7, 2022

LeBron explaining on The Shop how he met MLK in 1964 pic.twitter.com/ziE0DeZvFy — Master (@MasterTes) November 7, 2022

“I remember talking to my teammates, I think it was around February 2020, and you know I was like ‘guys, I got this weird feeling a pandemic is about to start’. Two weeks later the whole world shutdown” pic.twitter.com/sugH3HhZeF — 🛸 (@n1bbl3rz) November 7, 2022

Lebron: i told my friend before the Warriors game in Hershey, PA that Wilt gonna score 99 pts that night. pic.twitter.com/BJunR0Dq8V — Nacht Noche, FMVP – NBA (@LogoLookaway3) November 8, 2022

On top of the many statistical feats that James has achieved over the years, he is also apparently the NBA’s all-time leader in lie-to-truth ratio and fabrications per 100 possessions.

At the end of the day though, all of James’ fibs are harmless and are on subjects that don’t matter much in the grand scheme of things. But lying all the time certainly makes him look corny and untrustworthy, especially since we can pinpoint some other lies that James has told before too.