Fans criticize Caitlin Clark’s new Nike logo

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Fans are feeling a little underwhelmed at the release of Caitlin Clark’s new logo for Nike.

On Monday, the Indiana Fever superstar Clark officially unveiled her logo for the apparel giant. The logo features interlocking Cs in a nod to Clark’s initials.

Most on social media were lukewarm at best on Clark’s new logo. Some criticized the look of the black letters on the white background while others felt like there was too much going on, such that the logo almost looked like it read “COC.” A few even pointed out how the logo was similar to those of Coach and Gucci.

While there were also plenty of fans who were in favor of Clark’s new logo, the majority opinion seemed to be that the logo was lacking in both creativity and execution.

Clark, 23, has been a Nike athlete since she was in college (on an NIL deal) and agreed to a new deal with the brand when she made the leap to the WNBA in 2024 (worth a reported $28 million over eight years). She has now become a signature athlete for Nike and is set to have her logo apparel collection drop later this year with her signature shoe and signature apparel collection following in 2026, per Chloe Peterson of The Indianapolis Star.

It is not all bad news though for the fans who were disappointed with Clark’s new Nike logo. For one, Nike recently unveiled an incredible billboard of Clark that received universal acclaim.

