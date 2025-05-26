Fans said the same thing after Kelsey Plum taunted Angel Reese

Kelsey Plum had a big game for her Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night and was in a confident mood early.

Plum made the second basket of the game for her Sparks in their 91-78 win over the Chicago Sky at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. Plum went around Angel Reese and made a layup just beyond the Sky forward’s reach. Plum taunted Reese with a “too small” gesture after making the layup.

Plum was definitely feeling great during the game. She went 9/18 for 28 points and made six three-pointers, and she added eight assists.

Reese has been a big part of headlines from the WNBA recently — a lot of it was due to her controversy with Caitlin Clark. Fans joked that after Plum — another white player — taunted Reese, that Plum would be called racist for the move.

WNBA investigation for racism incoming — Dylan Gwinn 🇻🇦 (@themightygwinn) May 26, 2025

Now it going to be a racist issue. — Jay Huynh (@hmt4484) May 26, 2025

They gon call Kelsey Plum (goat white lady) a racist for doing this https://t.co/M2JAKEo8Ri — Aaron Tee (@realaarontee) May 25, 2025

Careful Kelsey, they gonna call you racist! — AJR (@archerroberts9) May 26, 2025

That all goes back to the backlash Caitlin Clark caught after her exchange with Reese last weekend. Clark looked much worse until a new angle of the video emerged. She was accused of having nefarious motives for her flagrant foul on Reese. Now people are joking that Plum will receive similar treatment for doing nothing more than some typical in-game taunting.

Plum is in her first season with the Sparks. She’s averaging 24.8 points per game with her new club, which is a high mark for her career.