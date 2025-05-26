Kelsey Plum taunts Angel Reese after scoring on her

Angel Reese continues to take Ls this season.

The Chicago Sky star Reese was on the receiving end of a savage taunt from Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum during their game against each other on Sunday. In the first quarter of the contest at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., Plum got Reese 1-on-1 on the perimeter off a switch and drove all the way past Reese for the easy blow-by layup.

After scoring the basket, Plum hit Reese with the famous “too small” taunt. Take a look at the video.

The three-time WNBA All-Star Plum is 5-foot-8, so she is actually far shorter than the 6-foot-3 Reese. But as we have recently seen in the NBA with even 7-foot-4 players getting hit with the “too small” taunt, it appears that nobody on that basketball court is safe, no matter how tall they might be.

The Sparks went on to defeat the Sky 91-78 as Plum finished with 28 points on six three-pointers to go along with eight assists (all game highs). Meanwhile, Reese finished with a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double but shot a modest 5/11 from the floor and committed four turnovers as well.

This WNBA season definitely has not gone according to plan thus far for Reese and the Sky. They remain winless in the early going (0-3), and Reese also had an extremely embarrassing sequence during a recent blowout loss to the New York Liberty a few days ago.