Fans react to ESPN laying off NBA expert Zach Lowe

ESPN is laying off NBA expert Zach Lowe in what is being described as a cost-cutting move, and many people are not happy about the development.

News emerged Thursday about Lowe being dropped by ESPN. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reports that Lowe’s seven-figure salary was too much.

The fan reactions all pretty much said the same thing — people didn’t like that ESPN is dropping one of its most knowledgeable NBA insiders.

ESPN laying of Lowe while employing the likes of Perkins and SAS is a great reason to just write off their NBA coverage. My goodness this is infuriating. — Matt Shantz (@m_shantz) September 26, 2024

Hell yeah. ESPN needs more hot takes and less people who actually know what's going on around the NBA https://t.co/LZn0AhTEkd — Clem (@TheClemReport) September 26, 2024

ESPN is part of a 76 Billion dollar media rights deal for the NBA this summer And then they lay off Zach Lowe a week before preseason Whatever the goal is it can’t be to create smarter more engaged basketball fans that actually watch the games https://t.co/vgESkU3c1s — Patrick Steward (@PatrickSUNSward) September 26, 2024

Zach Lowe getting laid off shows exactly to why this industry is dying. Letting go of elite talent like Zach in the name of saving cash despite ESPN being valued at $24B is a failure and everyone else is worse off for it. Shameful. — T.J. McBride (@TJMcBrideNBA) September 26, 2024

All-time bad decision. Lowe is the best thing about ESPN's NBA coverage. This illustrates ESPN's strategy—doubling down on hot take artists and letting go people who actually know/care what they're talking about. Ringer should break the bank to have Zach lead their NBA coverage. https://t.co/PbMzV2otWl — NBA University (@NBA_University) September 26, 2024

ESPN paying Stephen A. Smith a ridiculous amount of money while laying off Zach Lowe is everything wrong with the network. They continue to suck more and more as time goes on. Look forward to consuming Lowe’s content wherever he ends up. — iPacers.com (@iPacersblog) September 26, 2024

ESPN doesn't want professional media, that's easy to read 👊 — Ricky G (@jrichardgoodman) September 26, 2024

Lowe is known for delivering informed analysis on the NBA. He also is well-connected as a journalist and obtains information that he disseminates through his popular “The Lowe Post” podcast.

Prior to working for ESPN, Lowe was employed by Sports Illustrated.