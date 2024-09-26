 Skip to main content
Fans react to ESPN laying off NBA expert Zach Lowe

September 26, 2024
by Larry Brown
Zach Lowe raises his hand

ESPN is laying off NBA expert Zach Lowe in what is being described as a cost-cutting move, and many people are not happy about the development.

News emerged Thursday about Lowe being dropped by ESPN. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reports that Lowe’s seven-figure salary was too much.

The fan reactions all pretty much said the same thing — people didn’t like that ESPN is dropping one of its most knowledgeable NBA insiders.

Lowe is known for delivering informed analysis on the NBA. He also is well-connected as a journalist and obtains information that he disseminates through his popular “The Lowe Post” podcast.

Prior to working for ESPN, Lowe was employed by Sports Illustrated.

