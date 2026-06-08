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Fans all said the same thing about Karl-Anthony Towns’ answer to Donald Trump question

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Karl-Anthony Towns in a Knicks jersey looking on
Nov 20, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fans gave Karl-Anthony Towns two big thumbs up for how he handled a media question about President Donald Trump.

Trump, who grew up in New York, is expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals after receiving an invitation from longtime Knicks owner James Dolan. The POTUS’s decision to attend instantly became a polarizing topic online, sparking concern that his being there could amplify the sure-to-be-chaotic atmosphere.

A reporter asked Towns, a hometown kid himself, what he thought of Trump coming to Game 3 — New York’s first NBA Finals contest at home since 1999. Rather than ignite any political controversy, Towns brought the spotlight back to the Knicks’ rabid fan base.

“I mean, we’ve got to be desperate for these fans,” Towns said. “The fans have earned the right, deserve the right to see Finals basketball be played here at Madison Square Garden. For this to be the first game in a long time that they’ve seen Finals basketball, it’s up to bring it. Give them something to cheer for, give them something to get loud for, and also to give them something to believe in.

“We’ve talked about the word hope. Hope has been brought back to the city. We’ve revitalized that word. But the word success hasn’t been seen in this city in a long time. So, we have to continue to fight to bring that word back to fruition.”

Several fans commended Towns for gracefully sidestepping the question.

Towns may not be rolling out the red carpet for Trump. But at least one of his Knicks teammates is looking to impress the 47th President of the United States.

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