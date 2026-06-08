Fans all said the same thing about Karl-Anthony Towns’ answer to Donald Trump question

Fans gave Karl-Anthony Towns two big thumbs up for how he handled a media question about President Donald Trump.

Trump, who grew up in New York, is expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals after receiving an invitation from longtime Knicks owner James Dolan. The POTUS’s decision to attend instantly became a polarizing topic online, sparking concern that his being there could amplify the sure-to-be-chaotic atmosphere.

A reporter asked Towns, a hometown kid himself, what he thought of Trump coming to Game 3 — New York’s first NBA Finals contest at home since 1999. Rather than ignite any political controversy, Towns brought the spotlight back to the Knicks’ rabid fan base.

“I mean, we’ve got to be desperate for these fans,” Towns said. “The fans have earned the right, deserve the right to see Finals basketball be played here at Madison Square Garden. For this to be the first game in a long time that they’ve seen Finals basketball, it’s up to bring it. Give them something to cheer for, give them something to get loud for, and also to give them something to believe in.

“We’ve talked about the word hope. Hope has been brought back to the city. We’ve revitalized that word. But the word success hasn’t been seen in this city in a long time. So, we have to continue to fight to bring that word back to fruition.”

Several fans commended Towns for gracefully sidestepping the question.

handled well. This is a great example of "bridging" in media training spokespeople. You bridge to another topic. No one forces you to answer the question exactly as asked. With all the positive mojo around the Knicks, no reason for the players to dip into politics — Lori Rubinson (@LRubinsonWFAN) June 7, 2026

This is the second Knicks who pretty much dodged that question to which they should.



One reporter asked OG if it was motivation..I mean really lol — charles stuckey (@cstuck24) June 7, 2026

Perfect answer by KAT, his immaculate run continues not just on the court but off it as well. Bravo Big Bodega 👏🏻 — Bankai 🇪🇨🇵🇷 (@New_Tape_City) June 7, 2026

Shout to KAT not taking the bait and giving a great response — MistaGoodBar (@mistagoodbar) June 7, 2026

Towns may not be rolling out the red carpet for Trump. But at least one of his Knicks teammates is looking to impress the 47th President of the United States.