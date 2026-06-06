Mitchell Robinson is excited to see Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden

Mitchell Robinson is speaking out this week in support of the commander-in-chief.

The New York Knicks big man Robinson went viral on Friday for a comment that he posted from his official TikTok page. Earlier in the week, President Donald Trump revealed that he plans to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y.

That led to a humorous post on TikTok joking that Robinson would be playing extra hard during the game with Trump in attendance. Robinson himself then left a comment on the post expressing his agreement.

“You ain’t lying brother,” wrote Robinson, also including an American flag emoji in his post.

The seven-footer Robinson, 28, is a Florida native who has spent his entire NBA career with the Knicks (ever since 2018). He continues to receive decent minutes during the team’s Finals run as their backup center and is averaging 5.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game during the 2026 postseason.

Robinson was recently in the news after suffering an unfortunate and mysterious hand injury (that he continues to play through during the Finals). Now Robinson is in the news again this week after expressing his public support for President Trump.