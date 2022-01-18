Favorite has emerged to acquire Myles Turner?

One particular NBA team appears to be pulling into the lead in the Myles Turner sweepstakes.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Monday that several competing executives believe that the Dallas Mavericks are the favorites to acquire the Indiana Pacers center Turner. Pincus adds that the Mavs could potentially offer Dwight Powell and one of Dorian Finney-Smith or Jalen Brunson.

Dallas would be a fitting landing spot for Turner, who is a native of Bedford, Tex. and played for the Texas Longhorns in college. The 24-19 Mavs are also a top-five team in the West and could use a shot-blocking center to pair with Kristaps Porzingis, who often plays at the 4.

Turner, who is in Year 3 of a four-year, $80 million contract, is seen as one of the likeliest players to get traded ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline. He has been sparking rumors that he may want out of Indiana, especially with the Pacers capsizing at 15-29 . The Mavericks still have yet to make it out of the first round during the Luka Doncic era. Acquiring Turner may be just the lightning bolt that they need to level up.

